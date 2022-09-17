Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $1.67 Million in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,877,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 744,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,579. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

