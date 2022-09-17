Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 386,088 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 483.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,088 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,687,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,760,457. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

