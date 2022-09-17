Yarbrough Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,594. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.