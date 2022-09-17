Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRDM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,783 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

