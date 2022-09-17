Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in HireRight were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

HireRight Stock Performance

HRT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 340,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

HireRight Profile



HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

