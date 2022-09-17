Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 6,744 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,920,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average of $313.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

