Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,024,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,792,000 after purchasing an additional 85,550 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.35. 3,344,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

