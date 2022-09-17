Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $453.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.88.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

