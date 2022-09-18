173,102 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 173,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust comprises about 1.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 257,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

