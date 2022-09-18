1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $7,639.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

