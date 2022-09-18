27,500 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOO stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,413. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.