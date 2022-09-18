345,324 Shares in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 345,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,000. ProShares Short Dow30 comprises about 14.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 4.36% of ProShares Short Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 589.2% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 119,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 85,992 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4,099.2% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69,563 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

ProShares Short Dow30 stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

