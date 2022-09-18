3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

MMM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.61. 7,261,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,806,926. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

