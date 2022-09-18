5,150 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 9.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 52.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 494,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

