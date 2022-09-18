51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Stock Performance

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. 51job has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Get 51job alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51job

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.