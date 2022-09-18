5,233 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $60,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,800,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $54,316,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

