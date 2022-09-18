AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $127.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ELUXY opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.17.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
