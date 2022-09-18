AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $127.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ELUXY opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.17.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

