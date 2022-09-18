ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC trimmed its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradiem LLC owned 0.15% of ABM Industries worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,131,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,650,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,776,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 822,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,114. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

