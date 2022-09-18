abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $581.36

Shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 581.36 ($7.02) and traded as low as GBX 530.04 ($6.40). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 552.50 ($6.68), with a volume of 2,146 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of abrdn Japan Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £69.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 573.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 580.92.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

