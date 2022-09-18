Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:ACN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.99. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.
Accenture Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.