ACoconut Price Hits $0.0692 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $184,182.71 and $28,479.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

