Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00166753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00284376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00735951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.15 or 0.00599037 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00259773 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

