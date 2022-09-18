Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVIFY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 3,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.31. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0769 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

