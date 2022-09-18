AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Financial Survey

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AEye and Cepton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cepton 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 827.32%. Cepton has a consensus target price of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 406.86%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Cepton.

This table compares AEye and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% Cepton N/A N/A -48.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEye and Cepton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 70.39 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -2.08 Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AEye.

Risk and Volatility

AEye has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEye beats Cepton on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

