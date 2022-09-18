agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.86. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,393,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $945,653.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $249,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,902,679 shares of company stock worth $289,930,994. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,513,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 43.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,055,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after buying an additional 321,728 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 77.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 77,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

