Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $8,362,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 261.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 84,258 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

