Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Pierre Houle Sells 2,387 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69.
Air Canada Price Performance
Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.39 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$26.80. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
See Also
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.