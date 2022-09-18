Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Pierre Houle Sells 2,387 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.39 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$26.80. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Canada Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.