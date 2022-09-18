AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) vs. Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Critical Survey

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirSculpt Technologies N/A -8.09% -3.50% Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AirSculpt Technologies and Concord Medical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirSculpt Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.34%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

64.9% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.9% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and Concord Medical Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirSculpt Technologies $133.32 million 3.37 $10.55 million N/A N/A Concord Medical Services $76.21 million 0.92 -$42.59 million N/A N/A

AirSculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats Concord Medical Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. Its body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. As of March 10, 2022, it operated 19 centers across 15 states. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Concord Medical Services

(Get Rating)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services. The company's other treatments and diagnostic services comprise computed tomography scanners. In addition, it provides clinical support services, such as developing treatment protocols for doctors, and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research, as well as helps to recruit and determine the compensation of doctors and other medical personnel. Further, the company offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing, management services, and premium cancer and proton treatment services to hospitals, as well as teleconsultation and medical information technology services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, it operates specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 16 cooperative centers based in 13 hospitals. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.