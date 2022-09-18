Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,489,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,561. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.