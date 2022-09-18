Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 43,152 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,248,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.