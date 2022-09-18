Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.9% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,588. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.