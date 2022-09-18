Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Up 31.5% in August

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,183,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,230. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3,609.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 416,549 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

