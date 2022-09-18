Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.71. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 96,486 shares traded.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$903.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95.

About Alphamin Resources

(Get Rating)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.