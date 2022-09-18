Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.42. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,466,000 after purchasing an additional 352,436 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after buying an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Amdocs by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,353,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,361,000 after buying an additional 101,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

