American National Bank Acquires 11,200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5,090.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

