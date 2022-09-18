American National Bank Acquires 4,769 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $669,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $238.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average of $248.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

