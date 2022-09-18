American National Bank Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American National Bank cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $289.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

