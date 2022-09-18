American National Bank Has $8.06 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Bank increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

