American National Bank Sells 6,517 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Shares of INTU opened at $423.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.48 and a 200 day moving average of $430.28. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

