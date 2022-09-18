American National Bank Sells 71 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 349.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 74.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.7% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $308.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

