Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.37. 2,463,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -472.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.