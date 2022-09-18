AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

