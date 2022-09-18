Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.14. 4,604,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,006. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

