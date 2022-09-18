Analysts Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price at $53.43

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

RPRX stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.70%.

In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,037,618.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814,759 shares in the company, valued at $376,037,618.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,173 shares of company stock valued at $40,528,764 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

