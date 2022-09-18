Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $57.44

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.60 and a beta of 2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 381.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 781,126 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,039,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 20.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

