Analysts Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Target Price at $20.00

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Trading Up 0.6 %

About Tenneco

NYSE TEN opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.79. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Stories

