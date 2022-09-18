Analyzing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 10.36 $57.94 million $1.42 22.20 EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.82 $4.66 billion $9.75 12.46

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. EOG Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Viper Energy Partners pays out 228.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EOG Resources pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viper Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 EOG Resources 0 3 15 1 2.89

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $145.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.87%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 14.55% 4.34% 3.25% EOG Resources 25.71% 32.03% 18.54%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Viper Energy Partners on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

