Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

ADRZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Andritz in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Andritz has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

