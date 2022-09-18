Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 13,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.