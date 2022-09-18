Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APLE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,035 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

